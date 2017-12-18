'We will win upcoming election in next 4 states', says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday said that BJP will win upcoming election in next 4 states.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said,''Thank you Himachal.''

Amit Shah while addressing media said that we have won by a big margin in Himachal Pradesh and our vote percentage has improved by 10 percent here. It is clear that Himachal wants to join Modi's model of development. He also said that will win upcoming election in next 4 states.

Shah also said,'by 2022 Modiji's dream of having a New India will be fulfilled. The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows people there want to join PM Modi in the journey to development.'

Meanwhile, Modi said that election results show strong support for politics of good governance and development.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh elections are likely to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP returning to power and the ouster of Congress party, according to current trends.

The counting of votes for the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will announce the final Himachal Pradesh election results oneci.nic.in by the evening.