Amit Shah's West Bengal visit Day 2: What is on the table from the home minister?

Tread Cautiously on the Outsiders Jibe: This could be a double edge sword for Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 19: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, will be paying tributes to martyrs from the state at the national library.

The BJP, which has become the main challenger to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming West Bengal elections, is leaving no stone unturned to turn the tables on its side. It can be seen that the BJP has intensified its poll campaign to capture the state which it has never ruled.

Amit Shah, who kick-started his visit on February 18, promised to uproot the "syndicate raj" of the ruling TMC. The BJP leader on Thursday flagged-off last leg of his party's Poribrton yatra', addressed a mega election rally in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, visited a migrant family's home and had lunch with other party leaders.

He later visited Gangasagar and Aurobindo Bhawan in Kolkata and paid his tributes to Aurobindo Ghosh.

Interestingly, it was the first time that the Union home minister and the Trinamool supremo addressed rallies in South 24 Parganas district on the same day. Banerjee was with her nephew Abhishek at Pailan in South 24 Parganas.

Amit Shah appealed to people to vote for the BJP and "uproot the syndicate Raj of the TMC" to usher in Sonar Bangla (prosperous Bengal) after the upcoming elections, which is due in April-May.

Flagging off the saffron party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Kakdwip, Shah said, "It is not our aim just to usher in a BJP government after defeating Mamata Banerjee's regime. This is BJP's fight to make Bengal Sonar Bangla. This fight is between our booth workers and the TMC syndicate - it is a fight to end the syndicate raj.