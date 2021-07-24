Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains, landslides

Amit Shah on two-day trip to Meghalaya; All set to meet all northeast CMs

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set visit Meghalaya on Saturday, for a two-day trip along with a few other Union ministers handling portfolios for the northeastern states.

According to reports, Amit Shah will also chair a closed-door meeting with the chief ministers, the chief secretaries, and the police chiefs of all the northeast states to likely discuss, among other agendas, the interstate boundary issue plaguing these parts.

The northeastern states include Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. Among these states, Assam has reported boundary conflicts with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains, landslides

Shah will be accompanied by Jitendra Singh, minister of state (MoS) for the ministry of development of the northeastern region, and G Kishan Reddy, minister of culture and development in the northeastern region of India.

It is reportedly said that he will have other official engagements in Meghalaya during his stay. The home minister will inaugurate the inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong in the outskirts of Shillong and a cryogenic plant at New Shillong Township, the agency added, citing officials familiar with the matter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 8:51 [IST]