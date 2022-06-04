YouTube
    Sidhu Moosewala's parents meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh| VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jun 04: The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

    Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

    Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. According to the autopsy report, Moosewala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

    X