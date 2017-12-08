Amit Shah lists out offensive words used by Congress

Soon after Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' remark kicked-off political storm amid Gujarat election campaign, BJP Chief Amit Shah put out a list of abuses hurled by Congress party at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past.

Amit Shah said he was 'neither shocked nor surprised' by Mani Shankar Aiyar's referring to PM as 'Neech.' " This is the culture of the Congress Party. People of Gujarat will punish anti-poor, anti-Dalit, anti-Tribal and anti-OBC Congress," he tweeted. Also, he listed out words or phrases used by Congress party.

Yamraj

Maut Ka Saudagar

Ravan

Gandi Nali Ka Keeda

Monkey

Rabies Victim

Virus

Bhasmasur

Gangu Teli

Goon

These are some words or phrases Congress has used for PM Narendra Modi in the past. Shah said not much has changed. He wished Congress well and said BJP continue to serve 125 crore Indians.

Though Mani Shankar Aiyar apologised for his remark, saying 'Hindi is not his mother tongue', BJP has launched an all-out attack against the party.

OneIndia News