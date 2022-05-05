All eyes on Cabinet rejig as Shah arrives in Karnataka

India like US, Israel, retaliates if borders are meddled with: Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Bengal for two days as BJP pins resurrection hopes

Amit Shah in West Bengal for first time since 2021 assembly polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 assembly polls, with his itinerary including organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

Shah, who arrived at the Kolkata airport, was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik.

The home minister will on Thursday inaugurate BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj and lay the foundation stone of the Maitri' museum at Haridaspur, official sources said.

He will address a public meeting in Siliguri in the evening.

On Friday, Shah will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel.

Know all about Amit Shah

The Union minister, after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata later on Friday, will hold a meeting with office-bearers at the state BJP headquarters.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 13:30 [IST]