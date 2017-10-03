Amit Shah deliberately inciting violence against CPI(M), alleges Brinda Karat

New Delhi, Oct 3: Launching a counter attack on BJP chief Amit Shah, the CPI(M) accused him of "deliberately inciting violence" against its leaders and cadres.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president had alleged CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was "directly responsible for all political murders in Kerala".

He announced to a two-week 'padyatra' in all state capitals from tomorrow against the CPI(M)'s alleged targeting of his party's workers.

"Amit Shah is deliberately inciting violence against CPI (M) leaders and its workers. We are a recognised national party. We are here not because of Shah but because of the people. We will not tolerate this," party leader Brinda Karat told PTI.

Manufacturing of lies is flourishing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, she alleged. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not the victim, in fact a large number of CPI(M) cadres have been killed by the RSS. It wants to intimidate those who stand up against its terror tactics and communal hatred," she alleged and added the Left, communists, and people of Kerala will "never allow it".

PTI