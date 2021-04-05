Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pay tribute to security personnel martyred in Naxal attack

YouTube
    Jagdalpur, Apr 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday arrived in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh to pay tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in an attack by the Naxals on Saturday. The Home Minister and State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel laid wreaths at the coffins of 14 security personnel.

    It can be seen that this is Amit Shah's first visit to the Bastar region after taking the charge of Union home minister.

    According to sources, Amit Shah, after attending the wreath-laying ceremony, will hold a meeting with top officials in Jagdalpur and later meet the injured jawans and visit the CRPF camp.

    No intelligence or operational failure, nearly 30 Naxals killed in Bijapur: CRPF Chief Kuldiep Singh

    He will chair a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre here on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation. CM Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will attend the meeting.

    The home minister will then leave for the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper and will interact and take lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there. Later, he will visit state capital Raipur and visit three hospitals where the injured personnel are admitted.

    In a dastardly attack on Saturday, 22 security personnel were killed and 31 others injured in the gunfight with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

    Eight CRPF men, including seven commandos of the CoBRA (CRPF's elite unit) and one jawan of the Bastariya battalion, eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives in the incident.

    Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 12:32 [IST]
