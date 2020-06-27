  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit 10,000-bed Covid care facility in Delhi, review arrangements

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created Covid-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the sprawling facility in south Delhi.

    Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit 10,000-bed Covid care facility in Delhi. Image credit: PTI
    Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit 10,000-bed Covid care facility in Delhi. Image credit: PTI

    During his visit, the home minister took stock of the preparedness of the facility, a home ministry official said.

    The facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings -- a Covid care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated Covid healthcare centre.

    Karnataka: Student appearing for SSLC exam tests positive for coronavirus

    The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency.

    The national capital has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah arvind kejriwal coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue