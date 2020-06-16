Amidst tensions with China, work on BRO projects set to resume

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: With some troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh, India and China continued with the military talks.

The talks continued even as 1,600 workers from Jharkhand were on their way to resume work on the infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation.

While the talks were positive in nature, there is some concern at the north bank of Pangong Tso, where confrontation continues. The PLA has blocked all Indian patrols going west to east from Finger 4 to 8.

On Saturday, Army Chief M M Naravane had said hat the military dialogue would hopefully resolve the issue. He also said that the disengagement of troops had begun in a phased manner.

India would however resume work on its border infrastructure projects in Ladakh. The workers from Jharkhand have reached Jammu and Kashmir by train. They are now headed to Leh in truck convoys.

11 trains have been requisitioned by the Union Government to transport 11,815 workers from Jharkhand to the border areas of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. They would undertake work on the various BRO projects in the forward areas.