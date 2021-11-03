Here's why Facebook changes its name to Meta

Amidst serious privacy concerns Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Facebook will shut down its facial recognition system and also delete a billion faceprint, its parent company said. The move comes in response to serious concerns over privacy.

This comes at a time when the social media network is battling one of its worst crises with scores of internal documents being leaked to lawmakers, US regulators and reporters.

There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use," Meta the parent company said in a statement.

"Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate," the statement also read.

Shutting down that system will result in the deletion of more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates," Meta further added.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 8:24 [IST]