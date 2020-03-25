  • search
Coronavirus
    Amidst coronavirus outbreak, govt is not monitoring your calls and messages

    New Delhi, Mar 25: There is a message that has been circulating that the government stating that the police have notified action that will be taken under the banner of cyber crime.

    The message says that the government is recording all calls apart from monitoring chat applications and social media accounts. It further advises that people should not send out unwanted messages and they just inform their friends and relatives about the same. Do not forward any message that you receive relating to the current situation or about the government and the Prime Minister, the message further reads.

    Fact is that the government is doing no such thing. In fact the government is only monitoring the implementation of the lockdown and the fight against coronavirus. While this forward is completely fake, the Press Information Bureau has advised that none should forward fake messages.

    There has been a barrage of fake messages around the coronavirus. This has led to panic and sometimes false hope. The government has advised that people should believe only verified reports and pass on misleading information, especially at the time of such a crisis.

    Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
