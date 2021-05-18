Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi calls up Gujarat CM to take stock of preparations

Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to interact with field officials from states, districts on Tuesday

On COVID-19 management, PM Modi to interact with State and District officials

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2021 List: Toll Free Helpline Number, Email ID and How To Register Your Complaint

Amid vaccine shortage, PM Modi says continuous efforts on to increase vaccine supply in big way

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 18: Amid vaccine shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said continuous efforts were being made to increase vaccine supply in a big way.

PM Modi, in an interaction with district officials said Constant efforts are being made to increase the supply of corona vaccine on a very large scale. Asserting that vaccination is a strong way to fight COVID, Modi said myths about it have to be collectively rooted out.

He added that continuous efforts are being made to ramp up COVID vaccine supply in a big way, asserting that attempts are on to provide states 15-day advance schedule of the programme as it will allow them to prepare accordingly.

Aggressive testing, local containment zones, accurate information are our weapons against Covid-19: PM Modi

Testing, tracking, treatment and COVID appropriate behaviour are some of the key things required to check the spread of the virus, Modi said.

Hailing officials, the prime minister said many of them worked despite being COVID positive while some lost their family members but they gave duty foremost priority.

He said a lot of attention has to be paid to rural and remote areas during the second wave of the pandemic.

Several chief ministers besides Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting.