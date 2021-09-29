Amid political crisis in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal likely to announce party's CM face on Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 29: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is in on a two-day visit to Punjab, is likely to announce the party's Chief Minister face on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Mohali, Kejriwal said that the party will make an announcement on Thursday. "We've said again and again that we'll give you such a CM face that all of you will be proud, Punjab will be proud. We're holding a detailed press conference tomorrow," the ANI quoted him as saying.

The Delhi CM congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi, the new Chief Minister of Punjab, but pointed out that there were tainted ministers in the cabinet. He added. "I congratulate Channi sahab on becoming CM. I'd like to tell him that it's being alleged that he inducted tainted ministers in his cabinet and gave good postings to tainted officers. I request him to sack them and take action."

Punjab has been witnessing a lot of political drama in the last 10 days. In a surprising turn of events, Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Chief Minister following a bitter fallout with the Congress Punjab Chief Navjot Sidhu on 18 September.

"I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit..," Singh said after submitting his resignation.

In subsequent interviews, the 79-year-old politician lashed out at Sidhu for the mess within the party and predicted that under the cricketer-turned-politician's leadership the party would not touch double digits in the next elections while announcing that he would fight tooth and nail to ensure the Punjab Chief's defeat.

Charanjit Singh Channi became the new Chief Minister of Punjab, but the drama got the biggest twist on Tuesday after Sidhu submitted his resignation as the Chief of Punjab Congress, minutes after allocation of portfolios in the newly-formed government.

However, his resignation has not been accepted by the party.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 16:51 [IST]