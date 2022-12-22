Amid Omicron’s BF.7 scare, here's how states, UTs are rolling out Covid-related curbs

New Delhi, Dec 22: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries due to the new strain Omicron BF.7, India is readying to guard itself up against the sub-variant of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. At a high-level meeting, Modi reiterated that "Covid is not over yet" and advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, home minister Amit Shah, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the meeting.

Many state governments have announced strict curbs to check the spread of Omicron variant.

Here is a list of curbs imposed by various state governments and administration of union territories:

Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality. At the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in Covid cases. ''We have 8,000 beds ready for Covid patients. At the time its peak, we had readied 25,000 beds but the bed capacity can be increased to 36,000. ''The government has also widened the scope of testing and those with SARS and breathing issues are being compulsorily tested using the RT-PCR method,'' he added. He said only 24 per cent of the eligible population have taken the precaution dose and urged people to get the jab.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state. The government also decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces and airconditioned rooms. The two per cent random testing of international passengers arriving in the state will continue until revised directions from the Centre, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. Sudhakar said that it was also decided in the meeting to open dedicated Covid wards in all district hospitals with sufficient beds and supply of Oxygen. There will also be a coordination with private hospitals and super speciality hospitals for reserving beds to treat Covid patients as existed during the peak of COVID a year ago, he added.



UP:

Health authorities have begun screening visitors at the Taj Mahal and other monuments in wake of the new Covid scare, focusing their efforts mainly on foreign tourists. The Uttar Pradesh Health department's drive is part of its efforts to contain the new BF.7 sub-variant of the coronavirus' Omicron strain, an official said. Mainly tourists from the US, China, Japan and Brazil and European countries are being screened and their samples collected at tourism sites, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar's Tomb. Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr Arun Srivastava stressed on the 'Trace, Test and Treat' policy to tackle the new variant. He also appealed to residents to wear masks and follow physical-distancing norms.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday asked the health department to launch a drive to administer booster doses of the Covid vaccine for effectively controlling the pandemic. He asked officials of the department to start holding camps to administer booster doses to people from Friday. Awareness about the importance of the booster dose should be created and people should be encouraged to get themselves vaccinated. If fresh cases are reported, send the samples for genome sequencing, he said.

Kerala

The Kerala government decided to conduct whole genome sequencing (WGS) of more samples to identify different COVID-19 variants. The Health Department said districts have been directed to send more COVID samples for genomic sequencing to identify new variants. "Genomic surveillance using whole-genome sequencing of viruses will be conducted to track different COVID variants", it said in a statement here.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed the officials to screen all passengers arriving to the State at the international airport here for Covid symptoms and treat them as per the standard operation procedure (SOP). The Chief Minister appealed to the public not to panic over the Omicron variant outbreak in China and said the Tamil Nadu government is fully geared up to protect the people.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said international travellers arriving in the state will undergo thermal testing amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the BF.7 variant of Omicron. All district and urban agencies are being made aware about the new variant and have been asked to stay on alert, Sawant said, while Fadnavis tweeted that nodal officers in each district will monitor the situation. Sawant emphasised on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination, but stressed there was nothing to fear. Children and elderly people should wear masks as a precautionary measure, besides following social distancing, he added.

Punjab

The Punjab Health department asked its officials concerned to step up the number of daily Covid testing to 10,000 in the state, amid a spikes in cases in some countries. Meanwhile, a coronavirus review meeting, to be chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, has been postponed and it is likely to take place on Friday, official sources said. A senior official of the health department said directions have been issued to increase daily COVID-19 testings from around 3,000 at present to 10,000. He further said instructions have also been issued to all civil surgeons in the state to ensure that the samples of all positive cases should be sent for genome sequencing at a facility in Patiala.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government said it is ready to handle any eventuality in view of the sudden spurt of Covid cases in certain countries, as the State has sufficient manpower, beds, drugs and oxygen. To handle any surge in cases, the State is equipped with 12,292 general beds, 34,763 oxygen beds, 8,594 ICU beds, 1,092 paediatric ICU beds, 5,813 ventilators, 5,610 paediatric ventilators, 297 neonatal ventilators, 54,000 isolation/quarantine beds.

