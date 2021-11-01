Amid Dengue spike, Health minister to hold meeting with Delhi govt to review situation

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 01: Amid alarming rise in dengue cases rising in Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Delhi government on Monday to review the dengue situation in the national capital.

The health minister is also expected to discuss ways on how the Centre can assist in curbing the surge in cases.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) officials will also attend the meeting.

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday last week.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.

What is Dengue?

Dengue fever is a flu-like viral disease, which spreads by a bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, whereas, Dengue hemorrhagic is a severe, often fatal complication of dengue fever.

The disease is transmitted to humans by the bite of this Aedes mosquito. The aedes mosquito often breeds in discarded tires, flower pots, old oil drums, water storage containers and drainages.

The most important thing to save yourself from getting dengue is to protect yourself from mosquito bites during the day.After 4 to 6 days of the mosquito bite, the symptoms appear. An infected person cannot spread the infection. This disease transmits when the mosquito bites an infected person and then bites a healthy person.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 9:58 [IST]