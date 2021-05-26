12 opposition parties extend support to farmers protest call on May 26; urge Centre to hold talks with farmers

Amid covid curbs, Farmers observe 'Black Day' to mark 6 months of agitation

New Delhi, May 26: Farmer unions observing 'black day' on Wednesday on completion of six months of their stir against the Centre's agri laws, amid covid-induced lockdown restrictions.

"We'll put up black flags. There'll be no crowding or public meeting. Nobody is marching to Delhi. People will put up the flags wherever they are. It's been 6 months now, Government hasn't taken back black laws," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, had announced that farmers will observe May 26 as ''Black Day'' to mark the completion of six months.

Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK have extended their support to the protest.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID situation and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites on the city's borders.

Action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, adding that the force is already present at all borders points, including the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and will not allow any illegal activity or entry.

A large number of farmers reached Delhi's borders on November 26 after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre's farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from across the country joined the protest in the following months at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back, and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

