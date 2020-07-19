Amid Covid-19, floods, PM Modi speaks to CMs of seven states

New Delhi, July 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of several states to discuss the COVID-19 and flood situation in the respective states.

Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to enquire about army troopers affected by Covid-19 and gave necessary directions to curb the virus spread in the state, officials said.

Modi also called up Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palanisamy to discuss the preventive measures taken by the state to contain the spread of Covid19 and also aspects related to treatment amid a continued surge in new infections in the state. With a tally of over 1.65 lakh, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state after Maharashtra.

Discussing the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone, Modi also enquired about the COVID-19 situation in the state and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India's Baghjan gas well in Tinsukia district.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning," Sonowal tweeted.

"Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," he said.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sonowal informed Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people.

The total number of people losing their lives in flood and landslides in Assam this year is 110. While 84 died in flood-related incidents, landslides claimed 26 lives.