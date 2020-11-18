Amid border row with China, Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 18: With no easing of tensions at the border despite multiple rounds of dialogue, the Indian Army has established upgraded living facilities for troops deployed in Eastern Ladakh, to deal with any misadventure by the People's Liberation Army.

A glipmse of the of the infrastructure shows accommodation for the troops with beds, cupboards and heaters. An integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

The Ladakh region witnesses sub-zero temperatures and is mostly cut off from the rest of the country for months during the winters.

#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

"Troops in frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements," a statement from the army said.

The region sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also get affected for a brief period of time, it said.

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," the Army said.

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.

The situation in eastern Ladakh escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side acknowledged suffering casualties, but it is yet to divulge the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

The situation further deteriorated following at least three attempts by the soldiers of the PLA to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area. where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.