Rahul to visit Amethi on Oct 4; Officials asks him to reschedule over security concerns

The district administration in Amethi has requested Congress district president to reschedule visit of Rahul Gandhi (from Oct 4-6), in view of Muharram & Durga idol immersion.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi from October 4 to October 6.

This is the first visit to Amethi by Rahul Gandhi since February 19 when he addressed an election rally in his constituency. He had held public meeting at Jagdishpur more than seven months ago.

The letter written by local administration says that cops are deployed to maintain law and order owing to Dussehra celebrations and Muharram.

Accoridng to Amethi DM Yogesh Kumar in his letter to Congress said,''Majority of Police force will be engaged in maintaining law & order in district till October 5.''

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah, along with other senior BJP leaders and central ministers, is schedule to visit Amethi on October 10.

OneIndia News