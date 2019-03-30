Amethi is ‘karmabhoomi,’ but Rahul readies for Wayanad contest as well

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: A decision on the second seat that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from will be taken soon.

In all probability, the Congress president would contest the elections from Wayanad in Kerala. He said that there was nothing unusual in contesting from two seats and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had contested from Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014.

He had said in an interview with PTI that Amethi was his karmabhoomi and shall always remain so.

While there have been reports in the past, this is the first time that Rahul has confirmed the possibility of contesting from Wayanad. He went on to say that he is deeply grateful to the love and affection expressed by the party workers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These workers had asked him to contest from a second seat in South India.