Amethi is Gandhi family's seat, Smriti Irani comes only to show 'latkas, jhatkas': Cong leader

Sonbhadra, Dec 19: UP Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday took a jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani here, saying that she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoke a sharp response from the BJP.

Such a remark from a leader of the party which gave the woman prime minister to the nation, is definitely "shameful", UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said in Lucknow, alleging language used by the Congress leaders has always been "anti-women".

Speaking to reporters here, while answering a question whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Rai said, "It (Amethi) has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul jee has been the Lok Sabha MP from there, so has been Rajiv (Gandhi) jee and Sanjay (Gandhi) jee, and they have served it."

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani. "Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Rai, who is a regional chief of the party, said.

He stressed that Amethi seat is of the Gandhi family, and "it will remain so." It is the demand of the party workers that "Rahul Gandhi should contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi," Rai said.

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Dubey, while reacting to Rai's comments told PTI, "The language used by the Congress has always been anti-women. It shows the culture and mindset of the Congress. And a party, which has given a woman prime minister to the nation, and which was headed by a woman president for a long time, such statements from its leader, is definitely shameful."

Dubey said prominent Congress leaders had been winning Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli, but these districts "lagged behind in almost every parameter." "After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came at the Centre, and the Yogi Adityanath-led government came in Uttar Pradesh, development is taking place in these districts.

The people of Amethi had already rejected Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election," Dubey said.

Monday, December 19, 2022