  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ambush on Assam Rifles: NIA arrests key accused who handled operation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in connection with the ambush on the ROP of the 4th Assam Rifles.

    Ambush on Assam Rifles: MLA arrests key accused who handled operation
    Representational Image

    The person arrested is Thangjam Achou, a self styled Lieutenant of a proscribed organisation. The NIA has been probing the case relating to an ambush on a Road Opening Party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Manipur that took place on November 15, 2017.

    Ambush on Assam Rifles: One arrested

    Two jawans were martyred in the incident. The accused is a member of the PLA/RPF since 2006. Investigations revealed that he had been coordinating the operation from a control room set up in Myanmar. He played a key role in conveying instructions of senior leader of the terror group to the ambush team. He was also monitoring the retreat of the cadres after the incident, the NIA says.

    Another arrest:

    The NIA has also arrested Yangte Josaham, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh and a self styled Lieutenant of the NSCN-IM. He was involved in the killing of an MLA and ten others on May 21, 2019.

    It may be recalled that the NIA had earlier arrested two others-Sethok Kangnong and Napong Jenpi in this case. The cases relates to the killing of MLA, Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency assam rifles arrest

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue