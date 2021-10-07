Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Use 'diamonds' to get cashback offer on your orders, here is how

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Oct 07: The biggest sale of 2021 is live and it's going to continue for the entire month. Yes, we are talking about the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The annual sale brings a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and popular brands. Customers can get amazing deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen and more.

Amazon has various products with discounts, deals and offers from all major categories. It has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers an additional 10% discount. Furthermore, the brand is also offering up to Rs 25,000 discount on exchange offers for a range of products.

Amazon is offering its customers 'diamonds' which can be redeemed to save additional money on their orders. Amazon diamonds are like points that can be used to win cashback coupons and also to try user's luck on jackpot offers. Users can earn diamonds if they do a minimum shopping of Rs 100. They can also win diamonds by signing up for a Prime membership. The Amazon Diamonds expire on the last day of the Great Indian Festival.

Amazon has listed various offers which list the number of diamonds users can redeem to get cashback or discount.

Amazon lets you exchange the diamonds you've collected so far with cashback offers. For example, you can get ₹300 back with 1,500 diamonds on a minimum purchase of ₹3,000. The more diamonds you receive the more cashback you can get on purchasing products during the Great Indian Festival sale.

How to use diamonds to get discount on Amazon?

Look for the diamonds card on the homepage of the Amazon app. You will see Amazon has listed various offers which list the number of diamonds users can redeem to get cashback or discount. These diamonds or points can be applied to buy clothes, gadgets, groceries, appliances, and even for cab rides. The diamonds can also be used to play fun zone jackpot that will allow users to save on laptops, smartwatches, ACs, and other appliances.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Redeem Diamonds to Get Cashback Offer

Redeem 1500 diamonds to get Rs 300 shopping cashback offer (on minimum order of Rs 3000)

Redeem 375 diamonds to get Rs 150 Pantry cashback offer (on minimum order of Rs 1200)

The diamonds cannot be redeemed if users decide to cancel the order on products on which the diamonds were used.

What is "Diamonds offer" on Pantry store?

Redeem 375 diamonds to get a coupon of Flat ₹ 150 back on Pantry. This Flat ₹ 150 coupon can be availed on a basket of ₹ 1200 or more from eligible products on Pantry store. A customer can avail this offer only once and claim a maximum of ₹ 150 cashback during the offer period, credited within 24 business hours from date of shipping.

