YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Pilgrims' entry into J&K post 3.30 pm barred for security reasons

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Banihal/Jammu, July 1: Pilgrims and tourists have been barred from crossing over to Kashmir from Banihal area of Ramban district after 3.30 pm, the cut-off time, due to security concerns, an officer said on Friday.

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Pilgrims entry into J&K post 3.30 pm barred for security reasons
    Hindu pilgrims leave for holy cave of Lord Shiva after worshipping in Amarnath

    The measure has been taken by the police in view of unregistered Amarnath pilgrims travelling in the guise of tourists to the Valley, thereby causing security problems in view of heightened security threats, the officer said.

    "Unregistered pilgrims, travelling without RIFD (radio-frequency identification) and devotees travelling in the guise of tourists will not be allowed to move to Kashmir from Navyug tunnel in (Banihal area) after cut-off time of 3.30 pm," Ramban Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma told reporters here.

    For security reasons, vehicles of Amarnath pilgrims and tourists will not be allowed towards Kashmir after 1.30 pm at Chandrakot and after 3.30 pm from Banihal tunnel. However, trucks and other local traffic will ply as usual, she said.

    The SP further said the pilgrims, who were stopped at Chandrakot after 1.30 pm, have been accommodated at Yatri Niwas in Chandrakot.

    Replying to a question on restrictions for local traffic on the highway during the yatra, Sharma said they local vehicles, including those ferrying school students, employees and patients, are being allowed one by one.

    Comments

    More AMARNATH YATRA News  

    Read more about:

    amarnath yatra jammu and kashmir assembly election 2014 jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 20:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X