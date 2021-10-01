Won’t be humilitated: Will not join BJP, but will quit Congress says Captain Singh

Sidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh may float new party in weeks, Punjab Congress leaders could join

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 01: Captain Amarinder Singh may float his own outfit ahead of elections in Punjab which are to be held early next year.

Speculations are rife that some Congress leaders are likely to join Amarinder Singh's new party. Singh is also likely to consult some of the farmer leaders of Punjab.

The senior Congress leader on Thursday scotched speculation of his joining BJP but said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.

Sidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder Singh

A day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah which triggered speculation of his joining the BJP, Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

"I will not join BJP (but) I will not stay in the Congress party," the 79-year-old leader said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab as security of the state was the predominant priority for him.

He had resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him.

"I will not be treated in this humiliating manner...I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

Amarinder Singh's exit has plunged the state and the grand old party in a deep crisis as Punjab was one of the few states where the Congress government seemed to be stable since last elections, without much rumblings.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 11:43 [IST]