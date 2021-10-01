YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amarinder Singh may float new party in weeks, Punjab Congress leaders could join

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Oct 01: Captain Amarinder Singh may float his own outfit ahead of elections in Punjab which are to be held early next year.

    Speculations are rife that some Congress leaders are likely to join Amarinder Singh's new party. Singh is also likely to consult some of the farmer leaders of Punjab.

    Amarinder Singh may float new party in weeks, Punjab Congress leaders could join

    The senior Congress leader on Thursday scotched speculation of his joining BJP but said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.

    Sidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder SinghSidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder Singh

    A day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah which triggered speculation of his joining the BJP, Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

    "I will not join BJP (but) I will not stay in the Congress party," the 79-year-old leader said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab as security of the state was the predominant priority for him.
    He had resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him.

    "I will not be treated in this humiliating manner...I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

    Amarinder Singh's exit has plunged the state and the grand old party in a deep crisis as Punjab was one of the few states where the Congress government seemed to be stable since last elections, without much rumblings.

    More CAPT AMARINDER SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    capt amarinder singh punjab

    Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X