'Always existed': Govt refutes Opposition's 'caste certificate' claim on Agnipath

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 19: The government on Tuesday rejected Opposition's claim that caste certificates are now needed for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme.

"This is just a rumour. The earlier system, existing since the pre-independence era, is going on. No change has been made. Old system is being continued, " said Defence Min Rajnath Singh on allegations by Opposition that caste & religion certificates are now being asked for Agnipath scheme.

In a sharply worded tweet this morning, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that for the first time in the history of India, candidates have been asked to mention their caste in the Army recruitment.

He shared a screenshot of the Indian Army recruitment application, highlighting the section where it asks candidates to furnish caste and religion certificates, asking if PM Modi doesn't consider Dalits, backwards, and tribal people capable of joining the army.

"The cheap face of Modi government has come out in front of the country," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi. "Does Modi ji not consider dalits/backward/tribals eligible for army recruitment? For the first time in the history of India, caste is being asked in Army recruitment". Modi ji you have to make 'Agniveer' or 'Jaativeer'," he charged.

Last month, the government announced the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

SC transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

The scheme, especially its feature that 75 per cent of the recruits will serve only for four years and will not enjoy benefits like regular soldiers, has sparked protests in different parts of the country amid hectic efforts by the government to assuage the youth's concerns. Amid the protests, the central government clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.

The upper age limit was raised to 23 years, with some government departments announcing priority for Agniveers in jobs.

Those hired under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be given a one-time lumpsum of a little more than Rs 11 lakh when they end their four-year tenure. However, they do not receive any pension benefits. For most, seeking a second job is essential to support themselves and their families

The government has announced several measures to support the 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme.

The opposition has pressed for the immediate withdrawal of the recruitment plan.