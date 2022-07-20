YouTube
    Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair walks out of Tihar jail after SC grants bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said.

    Alt News Mohammed Zubair walks out of Tihar jail after SC grants bail
    Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

    Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

    Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station - on similar charges.

    "Mohd Zubair has been released from Tihar," a senior official confirmed.

    SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all FIRs lodged in UP

    The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly" and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

    The court said "it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further" and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 20:55 [IST]
