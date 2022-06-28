CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair sent to one-day police custody

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 27: Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was remanded to one day police custody, after he was arrested by the Delhi Police today for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

He will be produced before the Delhi court again tomorrow after this custody expires.

Soon after the arrest, Zubair was produced before a Duty Magistrate's residence in Burari late in the night. The Court also allowed half an hour visitation to Zubair's counsel in police custody.

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said.

Opposition leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over Zubair's arrest.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 0:34 [IST]