Allahabad HC orders conduct of urban local body elections in UP without OBC reservation

Lucknow, Dec 27: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered holding the polls without reservation for the OBCs. The verdict was passed by a division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saurav Lavania.

The bench quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the urban local body elections.

The verdict comes on the back of PILs challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

On December 12, the high court restrained the State Election Commission from issuing a notification to conduct urban local body polls following objections that the state government did not observe the triple test formula suggested by the Supreme Court for deciding OBC reservations for elections.

The petitioners' lawyer L P Mishra addressed the court at length and thereafter additional chief standing counsel Amitabh Rai argued the matter on behalf of the state government. Rai said the rapid survey was as good as that of the triple test formula.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 13:16 [IST]