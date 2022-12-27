YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Allahabad HC orders conduct of urban local body elections in UP without OBC reservation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Dec 27: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered holding the polls without reservation for the OBCs. The verdict was passed by a division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saurav Lavania.

    The bench quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the urban local body elections.

    Allahabad HC orders conduct of urban local body elections in UP without OBC reservation

    The verdict comes on the back of PILs challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

    On December 12, the high court restrained the State Election Commission from issuing a notification to conduct urban local body polls following objections that the state government did not observe the triple test formula suggested by the Supreme Court for deciding OBC reservations for elections.

    Muslim man can't remarry if he's unable to take care of family: Allahabad HCMuslim man can't remarry if he's unable to take care of family: Allahabad HC

    The petitioners' lawyer L P Mishra addressed the court at length and thereafter additional chief standing counsel Amitabh Rai argued the matter on behalf of the state government. Rai said the rapid survey was as good as that of the triple test formula.

    Comments

    More ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    allahabad high court elections state government uttar pradesh government

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X