3 dead, 5 missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna
Allahabad, Dec 11: Three women died and five others are missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here on Monday evening, police said.
Six people rescued:
The incident occurred near Kydganj area of the Uttar Pradesh city at around 6.30 pm. Six people have been
12 people from Maharashtra were on boat:
Twelve people from Maharashtra were on the boat, along with the boatman and a priest. They came to Allahabad to immerse the ashes of a person, the police said. According to the rescued people, the boat had developed a leak and water had seeped in, an official said.
Deceased have been identified:
The deceased have been identified as Radha Bai, Laxmi Bai, Bagha Bai, aged 55-60. The rescued have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.
Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences:
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the incident and directed that the NDRF and the SDRF teams be deployed for the rescue efforts.