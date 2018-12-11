Election Result 
    3 dead, 5 missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna

    By
    |

    Allahabad, Dec 11: Three women died and five others are missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here on Monday evening, police said.

    Six people rescued:

    Six people rescued:

    The incident occurred near Kydganj area of the Uttar Pradesh city at around 6.30 pm. Six people have been

    12 people from Maharashtra were on boat:

    12 people from Maharashtra were on boat:

    Twelve people from Maharashtra were on the boat, along with the boatman and a priest. They came to Allahabad to immerse the ashes of a person, the police said. According to the rescued people, the boat had developed a leak and water had seeped in, an official said.

    Also Read |One dead as Passenger boat carrying Maharashtra Chief Secretary capsizes off Mumbai coast

    Deceased have been identified:

    Deceased have been identified:

    The deceased have been identified as Radha Bai, Laxmi Bai, Bagha Bai, aged 55-60. The rescued have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

    Also Read |Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in East Godavari

    Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences:

    Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences:

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the incident and directed that the NDRF and the SDRF teams be deployed for the rescue efforts.

    yamuna river allahabad dead missing police yogi adityanath uttar pradesh boat capsize

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 6:42 [IST]
