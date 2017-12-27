All you need to know about Thakur's Cabinet Ministers

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur took oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh in a swearing-in ceremony held at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Wednesday. The oath of office and secrecy was delivered by Governor Acharya Dev Vrat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister L K Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers attended the swearing ceremony. Chief ministers of BJP-rules states are likely to grace the occasion.

Mahendra Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Choudhary, Ram Lal Markand, Vipin Singh Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Vikram Singh, Govind Singh and Rajiv Sahjal to take oath as cabinet ministers along with CM elect Jairam Thakur.

This is for the fourth time that the swearing-in ceremony is taking place outside Raj Bhawan at the Ridge. Dr. Y S Parmar was administered the oath at the Ridge in the presence of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi after Himachal attained statehood on January 25, 1971.