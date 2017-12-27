All you need to know about Thakur's Cabinet Ministers

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur took oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh in a swearing-in ceremony held at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Wednesday. The oath of office and secrecy was delivered by Governor Acharya Dev Vrat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister L K Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers attended the swearing ceremony. Chief ministers of BJP-rules states are likely to grace the occasion.
Mahendra Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Choudhary, Ram Lal Markand, Vipin Singh Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Vikram Singh, Govind Singh and Rajiv Sahjal to take oath as cabinet ministers along with CM elect Jairam Thakur.
This is for the fourth time that the swearing-in ceremony is taking place outside Raj Bhawan at the Ridge. Dr. Y S Parmar was administered the oath at the Ridge in the presence of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi after Himachal attained statehood on January 25, 1971.
Mahendra Singh
Mahender Singh won from Dharampur constituency by defeating INC's Chander Shekhar. Mahender Singh has defeated Chandra Shekhar in the 2012 elections. Also, Singh had won against Chander Shekhar in 2007 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections by 1,041 votes.
Kishan Sharma
Kishan Sharma won the Dharamshala constituency by defeating Congress' Sudhir Sharma. Kishan Kapoor, an old war horse and four-time MLA.
Suresh Bharadwaj
BJP's Suresh Bharadwaj wins Shimla seat in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. In 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Bharadwaj defeated Congress party's Harish by 628 votes. Bharadwaj is a three-time legislator from this seat, he has won from Shimla (Urban) in 1990, 2007 and 2012. Suresh Bharadwaj is 65-year-old and a resident of Strawberry Hills in Shimla. According to myneta.info, Bharadwaj is a graduate and holds a BSc degree from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.
Anil Sharma
Anil Sharma defeated Congress candidate Champa Thakur to win Mandi constituency. Formerly known as Mandav Naga, Mandi is a major town and municipal council in Himachal. Mandi is located about 153 km from the state capital of Shimla. Anil Sharma, who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2012, joined BJP before the assembly elections. He was a Cabinet minister in the Virbhadra Government.
Ram Lal Markand
BJP Leader Ram Lal Markanda won the Lahaul and Spiti constituency by defeating Ravi Thakur of Congress. He is from Pattan valley. Residents of Lahaul believe that both Markand and have strongholds in Lahaul. While most constituencies of Himachal are dominated by male voters, all constituencies in Lahaul-Spiti have a majority of women voter constituents who will decide the fate of the contestants.
Virender Kanwar
Virender Kanwar wins from Kutlehar by defeating Congress' Vivek Sharma. Virender Kanwar too is a three-time MLA. According to myneta.info, Virender Kanwar is a graduate. He completed BA, LLB from Himachal Pradesh University. He has stated his profession as Agriculturist. He is married and his wife is a house wife. Virender Kanwar has no criminal cases against him. His assets are worth of 76 lakhs.
Bikram Singh Jaryal
Bikram Singh Jaryal retained Bhattiyat Assembly seat after defeating Congress' Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Bikram Singh is the son of Shri Bishan Singh. He was born on 14 May 1961 at Simbal-Ghatta village, in Chamba district. This graduate also served in the Army. He served in 1 Para (Commando) Special Force in February 1989 and sought retirement on medical grounds and joined BJP in March 1999. He is married to Smt. Sapna Jaryal. He was Pradhan, Gram Panchayat between 2001-2005 and was a Member of Zila Parishad (twice) 2006-2010 and 2011- January 2013. He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time in December 2012.
