  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All you need to know about Buck Moon 2020 coinciding with Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 29: The so-called Full Buck Moon is back this July and will turn a shade darker for many people in North and South America, and Africa, as it is eclipsed by the Earth's penumbral shadow during a penumbral lunar eclipse that is happening on July 5, 2020.

    All you need to know about Buck Moon 2020 coinciding with Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5

    What is a Full Buck Moon?

    The traditional Full Moon is called Buck Moon, as new antlers emerge from bucks' foreheads around this time of the year. Male deer, or bucks, shed their antlers and grow new ones every year.

    This moon is also sometimes known as the Thunder Moon because of the frequent thunder storms, as well as the Hay Moon because of July hay harvests.

    July 5 2020 Lunar Eclipse: What is a Penumbral Eclipse or Upachaya Grahan, check India timings

    The astronomical marvel, Full Buck Moon occurs when the moon is fully behind the Earth, allowing the sun to illuminate it.

    Is there also going to be a lunar eclipse during the full moon?

    Yep. There will be a partial lunar eclipse on July 05 2020. A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow. Since the shadow is dim, a penumbral lunar eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon.

    In India the people will not be able to view it, because it will take place during the day time.

    The first contact with the penumbra will be at 8.30 am and the maximum impact of the eclipse would be at 9.59 am. The last contact with the penumbra would be at 11.21 am.

    More LUNAR ECLIPSE News

    Read more about:

    lunar eclipse

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue