All our MLAs will return: Sanjay Raut alleges plot to weaken Sena

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 21: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged a plot by the Bharatiya Janata party to topple the MVA government in Maharashtra.

"Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh," said Sanjay Raut.

"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," Raut added.

The statement comes amid Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the Sena MLAs on Tuesday precisely for this purpose, the sources said. The Shiv Sena and its MVA allies NCP and Congress had contested two seats each in the Legislative Council polls on Monday.

However, Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the polls. The opposition BJP in the state won all the five seats it contested. A Congress minister said Handore's loss has come as a shock for the party.

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs and three of its ministers are from smaller parties and Independents. The Shiv Sena has the support of some 59 MLAs.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:38 [IST]