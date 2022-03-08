All Indians stuck in Ukraine's Sumy evacuated: Hardeep Singh Puri

202 schools, 34 hospitals in Ukraine destroyed by Russia so far: Report

Union minister Hardeep Singh Singh Puri on Tuesday confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students in Sumy has begun and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava.

"Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Puri told reporters as quoted by PTI.

More than 600 Indian students were currently stranded in a university located in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine.

The border in Ukraine's western part is located almost 1,500 kms away from Sumy, whereas the Russian border is just 50 kms away.

The railway station in Sumy has also been closed due to bombing, and traveling via road is like committing suicide since Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting against each other at such places.

The military administration has told the students not to venture out because there is artillery shelling in the city.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 16:12 [IST]