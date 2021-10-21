Larger conspiracy into civilian killings in J&K: NIA set to take over probe

Just a matter of time for 9 day encounter in Rajouri-Poonch jungles to end

15 terrorists involved in killing of non-locals gunned down in J&K so far

All in a day: Four terrorists responsible for migrant worker killings in J&K gunned down

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: Sending out a strong message against civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies have gunned down four terrorists in two separate encounters.

These terrorists were responsible for the killing of migrant workers, the police said. In the gun battle at Shopian two terrorists and a Sepoy Karanveer Singh were killed. In another encounter at Kulgam, two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists killed in Shopian were behind the killing of a carpenter from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The two terrorists killed in Kulgam were responsible for the killing of two labourers from Bihar.

15 terrorists involved in killing of non-locals gunned down in J&K so far

Last week a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander and a top terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two police man was gunned down.

Another terrorist Suhail also was killed by the police. The two terrorists were killed in Drangbal, Pampore. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the force is committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley. Such elements and their names should be excised from society the police also said.

The police had said that Khanday a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander has been trapped during an operation in Pulwama. He was named among the top ten terrorists by the police along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 8:56 [IST]