YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All in a day: Four terrorists responsible for migrant worker killings in J&K gunned down

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Sending out a strong message against civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies have gunned down four terrorists in two separate encounters.

    These terrorists were responsible for the killing of migrant workers, the police said. In the gun battle at Shopian two terrorists and a Sepoy Karanveer Singh were killed. In another encounter at Kulgam, two terrorists were killed.

    All in a day: Four terrorists responsible for migrant worker killings in J&K gunned down

    The terrorists killed in Shopian were behind the killing of a carpenter from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

    The two terrorists killed in Kulgam were responsible for the killing of two labourers from Bihar.

    15 terrorists involved in killing of non-locals gunned down in J&K so far15 terrorists involved in killing of non-locals gunned down in J&K so far

    Last week a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander and a top terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two police man was gunned down.

    Another terrorist Suhail also was killed by the police. The two terrorists were killed in Drangbal, Pampore. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the force is committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley. Such elements and their names should be excised from society the police also said.

    The police had said that Khanday a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander has been trapped during an operation in Pulwama. He was named among the top ten terrorists by the police along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

    More TERRORISTS News  

    Read more about:

    terrorists jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X