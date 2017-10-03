All good changes can be expected if Rajini joins politics: Wife

The wife of Tamil 'superstar' Rajinikanth, Latha, on Tuesday said her family is "eagerly" waiting to see what decision the veteran star would take on his political plunge, but asserted "all kinds of good changes can be expected" of him if he did enter politics.

Rajinikanth, besides his contemporary Kamal Haasan, had recently hinted about taking the political plunge, saying the present system had "rotten".

He had also urged his fans to be ready to "be prepared for a war" when it came. These remarks were seen as him dropping hints of taking the political plunge.

Latha, involved in various social activities, including working in the field of children, said there are many shortcomings in the educational system and when a scribe asked if Rajinikanth would enter politics to set these things right, she said :"he might set many things right."

"But this (question of his entering politics) has to be asked to him," she added.

PTI