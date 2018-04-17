The Bhartiya Janta Praty (BJP) today asked its ministers in Jammu and Kashmir government to resign to bring in new faces in chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet, reported PTI.

The development comes days after two BJP ministers in the J&K government resigned from the state government in the wake of the controversy that they attended the Hindu Ekta Munch rally that sought to protect the accused in the gang-rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

According to the sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the decision was taken at a core group meeting, chaired by party Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna, at the party headquarters here. Reports also suggested that resignation did not mean that the BJP was pulling out of the government.

"All BJP ministers have resigned ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle and this does not in any way mean the BJP has pulled out of the government," the source said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day