Alagiri rally updates: Expelled DMK leader enroute Kalaignar's memorial

Chennai, Sep 5: M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri is set to hold a rally at Chennai's Marina beach today (September 5), days after he claimed that father's true loyalists were by his side.

Alagiri is elder brother of MK Stalin, who was recently elected as the DMK president. Karunanidhi had expelled MK Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014. But soon after Karunanidhi's death, Alagiri came out in the open and expessed his willingness to be back in the DMK fold. DMK, however, did not seem too keen to take him back.

Alagiri then threatened with "consequences" should Stalin ignore his endeavours to be accepted back into the party. When threats did not work, Alagiri said he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother, Stalin, if he was readmitted into the party fold.

The DMK, however, did not show any willingness to take him back, with some leaders even saying that they diod even see Alagiri as a threat. Alagiri then announced that he would a rally in Chennai on September 5.

Here are the updates related to Alagiri's rally:

Several supporters of Alalgiri are wearing T-Shirts with the expelled leader's photo printed on them. Some reports while quoting sources are saying that the DMK is fim on not to take Alagiri back in the party. Alagiri had threatened with 'consequences' if he was not inducted into the DMK. DMK leaders are mum about Alalgiri's 'show of strength' rally. #Visuals from the rally being held by expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri and his supporters to the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/KbcWkcLqqx — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018 Alagiri's march "DMK cadres who received Alagiri at airport were suspended from party. Today lakhs of cadres are here to attend the peace march, how many will be sacked? Although we have been sacked we will be DMK cadres only," PM Mannan, Madurai Corporation Ex-Deputy mayor and aide of MK Alagiri, told ANI. Supporters of expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri gather at Wallahjah Road in Chennai to participate in the march to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach. Tamil Nadu: Visuals from M Karunanidhi's memorial at Chennai's Marina beach. Expelled DMK leader & M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today. pic.twitter.com/M4pjPxTfWm — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018 The rally would be held from Triplicane police station to Karunanidhi's grave at Marina beach in Chennai. Alagiri has been claiming that lakh would participate in the rally. The rally would reveal how much of a political threat he really is to his estranged younger brother. Amid threats from Alagiri, Stalin, the third son of Karunanidhi, took over as DMK's president at a General Council meeting held on Tuesday (August 25) in Chennai. In an apparent dig at Alagiri, Stalin said that he has a sister but, no brother. M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri is set to hold a rally at Chennai's Marina beach today (September 5), days after he claimed that father's true loyalists were by his side.