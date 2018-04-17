Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Muhurat timings to buy gold

A woman buys gold jewellery in a shop on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

Astrologers also consider Askshay Tritiya an auspicious day free from all malefic effects. As per Hindu astrology three lunar days, Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya and Vijay Dashami don't need any Muhurta to start or perform any auspicious work as these three days are free from all malefic effects.

People buy jewelleries in a shop in New Delhi

Buying gold is the most important ritual which is performed on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The demand of gold, surges on this day.

People wait for this day

It is believed that gold bought on the day of Akshaya Tritiya brings everlasting prosperity and stays in the family for generations to come. Hence people wait for the whole year for just few days to buy gold and other precious metals.

A girl tries a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom

Akshaya Tritiya and Dhantrayodashi are the two most significant days in Hindu calendar to purchase gold. Apart from these two days, Pushya Nakshatra days are also considered auspicious to purchase gold.Being Akshaya day it is believed that Gold, bought on this day, will never diminish and would continue to grow or appreciate.