    Akhilesh Yadav govt will build Ayodhya temple faster, better: Ram Gopal Yadav

    New Delhi, Feb 2: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday said that his party is not against the construction of Ram Temple and it will be built much faster if Akhilesh Yadav comes to power.

    Akhilesh Yadav govt will build Ayodhya temple faster, better: Ram Gopal Yadav

    Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on the SP's stand on the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, saying the temple will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

    During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the SP leader refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on the SP's stand on the Ram temple and
    said his party is not opposed to the construction of the grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

    Referring to Shah's recent statement during the election campaign that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to stop the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said, "Who is stopping the construction of the temple?" Ram Gopal Yadav asked.

    He alleged that the funds that are being currently collected for the construction of the Ram temple are being siphoned off. "If the Akhilesh government comes, a better temple will be built at a faster pace," Ram Gopal Yadav said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 18:50 [IST]
    X