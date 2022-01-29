UP polls: Be wary of BJP, they withdrew farm laws for sake of votes: Akhilesh to farmers

Akhilesh, Jayant only together till counting, 'Azam Khan will come back' if SP wins: Shah

Lucknow, Jan 29: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that Azam Khan will replace Jayant Chaudhary if Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party wins the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022.

"Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are together only till counting. If their (SP) govt is formed, then Azam Khan will sit (in their govt) and Jayant Bhai will be out. Their candidates' list can say what will happen after elections," Shah said in Muzaffarnagar.

Taking a dig at SP and its allies, Shah said that there had been riots where the "accused had become victims and those who were victims were made accused".

"Under the rule of SP, BSP, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafia. Those who did politics based on religion and caste dominated here. After the formation of Yogi Adityanath ji's government here in 2017, all the goons went out of the border," the BJP's official handle quoted him as saying.

"Your one vote can also bring mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh and the same vote can also bring freedom from mafia raj. If the SP-BSP government is formed, then again mafia raj will come, casteism will come. But if you vote for BJP, then Uttar Pradesh will become the number one state of the country," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 14:22 [IST]