AJL claims authorities begin eviction at Herald House

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Authorities have begun eviction process at Herald House in Delhi as per the notice issued by Urban Development Ministry.

Ahead of the hearing, the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) has claimed that authorities have already begun the eviction. The government has, however, denied that the eviction has started and claimed no one from the authorities entered the Herald House premises.

The Delhi HC resumed hearing on AJL's plea challenging Centre's decision which cancelled its lease and asked to vacate Herald House.

Challenging the eviction order, Abhishek M Singhvi in Delhi HC, said, " It's malicious prosecution and impugned order vitiated by malafides and ulterior political motives." The High Court adjourned the hearing in National Herald case for 22nd November and orders complete status quo to be maintained till next date of hearing.

On Tuesday, the court of Justice Sunil Gaur had postponed the hearing on the plea saying it had yet to receive the file in the case and needed time to read it.

The Urban Development Ministry had issued notice to the defunct National Herald newspaper publishing company Associated Journals Limited (AJL) to vacate Herald House in Delhi by November 15, citing violations in the allotment and illegal usage of the building.