    India fully capable to act against terror: Ajit Doval

    By
    |

    Gurugram, Mar 19: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the 80th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anniversary Parade as the chief guest in Gurugram  on Tuesday.

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attends 80th Raising Day of CRPF in Gurugram. Courtesy: @crpfindia
    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attends 80th Raising Day of CRPF in Gurugram. Courtesy: @crpfindia

    The NSA paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the force, including the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the memorial. It has been decided not to hold any cultural programme as a mark of respect to the Pulwama martyrs.

    Ajit Doval said, "I want to pay tributes to the brave 40 CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in Pulwama for the country. The country hasn't forgotten it and it will never forget it."

    "Whenever we have meetings and discuss which force to send? How many battalions should be sent [and] where? We say, send CRPF, it's a credible force,we can completely trust them. It takes years to achieve such credibility," said Doval.

    Also Read | CRPF obvious choice in Kashmir, but say no to political adventurism: Strategic expert

    Doval assured that leadership is capable to act against challenges posed by terror.

    "What we have to do, which path we have to follow, what action is to be taken & at what time, our nation's leadership is capable & strong enough to take this decision & face every kind of challenge, " said Doval.

    His speech was followed by a parade, investiture ceremony, speeches, music tunes play by brass band and pipe band, award distribution, daredevil show by CRPF Mahila among others in the presence of the chief guest, CRPF DG and others.

    CRPF has been decorated with 1825 Gallantry Medals, which includes one Ashok Chakra, one Vir Chakra, five Kirti Chakras and 24 Shaurya Chakras.

    On 19th March 1950 Sardar Patel presented the Presidential colours to the CRPF. CRPF said, " It is the greatest honour bestowed upon a force in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and peace. It is the pride of men working incessantly and tirelessly."

