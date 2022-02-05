#AIRNext Programe: Students from Bhandarkars' College Kundapura to share their opinions
Benglauru, Feb 05: All India Radio bagan a new programme called AIRNxt to offer youth a platform to air their voices as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
AIR stations will allow youngsters from local colleges, universities to take part in programming, allowing them to discuss and curate youth-centric shows.
The Students from Bhandarkar's Arts and Science College, Kundapur will participate in the ongoing programme #AIRNxt on Feb 6, 2022 at 7pm. The event will be broadcast on the Bengaluru Rainbow FM 101.3 radio station.
The programme titled 'Nimma Kanasige, nimmade maathu', where the students will share their views and opinions of the younger generation.
This talent hunt show #AIRNxt will also be broadcast in all major Indian languages and dialects.
The ongoing " Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat campaign" of the Government of India presently being carried-out by "All India Radio" is aimed at actively enhancing interaction between the people of diverse cultures living in different states and Union Territories of India with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them.