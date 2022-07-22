Airlines can't deny specially abled boarding without medical advice: DGCA

New Delhi, July 22: Airlines can no longer deny boarding to a person with disability on its own without a doctor examining the person and stating that the said passenger's health may deteriorate during the journey, the DGCA said in a statement.

The decision comes on the heels of IndiGo denying a specially-abled child to board a Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on May 7, 2022.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) says it has from Thursday (July 21) amended the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on "carriage by air - persons with disability (Divyangjan) and/or persons with reduced mobility" to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for disabled ((Divyangjan) people.

"Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility. However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," the amended version of the rule says.

"After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passenger. In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately," it adds.

The three-member team's preliminary findings had on May 16 found IndiGo to be in violation of its regulations, and therefore, the airline was issued a show-cause notice.

IndiGo maintained that the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. After the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents also decided not to enter the plane.

The regulator said in order to avoid such situations in the future, it would revisit its own regulations, making it mandatory for airlines to take the airport doctor's written opinion on the health of a passenger before making a decision to deny boarding.