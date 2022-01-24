Air India hand over soon after Republic Day

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 24: The handover of Air India to the Tatas is expected to take place soon after Republic Day. Tata Sons resumed control of the airline after bidding in October.

    Tata Group had founded the airline as Tata Airlines in 1932. It was nationalised in 1953. A Hindustan Times report said that an internal message was sent to the employees informing them that the closing balance sheet was to be submitted by the end of Monday.

    The balance sheet was sheet was then to be forwarded to the Tata Sons for review. The airline is expected to be handed over Tatas by Thursday.

    The closing balance sheet as of 20th January has to be provided today 24th January so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday. The next three days will be hectic and requested the airline employees to give their best before the airline gets divested. We may have to work late in the night to complete the task given to us," the message cited by the HT report read.

    air india republic day

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 15:54 [IST]
