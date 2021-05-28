YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India flight returns to Delhi airport half hour after take off as cabin crew sees bat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: An Air India flight to Newark in the US had to return to the Delhi airport on the morning of May 27 as cabin crew saw a bat inside the business class area of the plane just half an hour after take off, sources said on Friday.

    Air India flight returns to Delhi airport half hour after take off as cabin crew sees bat

    The plane had departed from the Delhi airport at 2.20 am on Thursday and no one noticed the bat before the take off, they mentioned.

    The cabin crew members saw the bat in the business class area of the plane and informed the pilots, the sources said.

    The bat flew from one area to another area inside the plane after it was observed by the cabin crew.

    The pilot then informed the air traffic controller (ATC) about it and the plane was turned back, they stated.

    The plane, with its crew and passengers, jettisoned its fuel and landed at the Delhi airport around 4.20 am on Thursday, the sources noted.

    Origin of COVID-19: India backs call for further studiesOrigin of COVID-19: India backs call for further studies

    Once everyone was out of the aircraft, the Boeing B777-300ER aircraft was fumigated and the bat died, following which its carcass was recovered from the eighth row of the business class, they said.

    Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also received a preliminary report from the airline regarding this incident.

    Air India did not respond to PTI''s request for a statement on this matter.

    However, the sources said the airline''s management has asked its engineering team for a detailed report regarding this incident.

    More AIR INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    air india bat

    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X