Air India flight returns to Delhi airport half hour after take off as cabin crew sees bat

New Delhi, May 28: An Air India flight to Newark in the US had to return to the Delhi airport on the morning of May 27 as cabin crew saw a bat inside the business class area of the plane just half an hour after take off, sources said on Friday.

The plane had departed from the Delhi airport at 2.20 am on Thursday and no one noticed the bat before the take off, they mentioned.

The cabin crew members saw the bat in the business class area of the plane and informed the pilots, the sources said.

Only this was left to see in 2021 :



Air India flight to Newark returns back to Delhi after a bat flew by the cabin.



ps : though its going towards the area where the really good @airindiain sandwiches are kept 😎 pic.twitter.com/pfDuIAwVks — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 28, 2021

The bat flew from one area to another area inside the plane after it was observed by the cabin crew.

The pilot then informed the air traffic controller (ATC) about it and the plane was turned back, they stated.

The plane, with its crew and passengers, jettisoned its fuel and landed at the Delhi airport around 4.20 am on Thursday, the sources noted.

Once everyone was out of the aircraft, the Boeing B777-300ER aircraft was fumigated and the bat died, following which its carcass was recovered from the eighth row of the business class, they said.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also received a preliminary report from the airline regarding this incident.

Air India did not respond to PTI''s request for a statement on this matter.

However, the sources said the airline''s management has asked its engineering team for a detailed report regarding this incident.

Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 23:30 [IST]