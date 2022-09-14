YouTube
    Air India Express flight catches fire at Muscat airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express flight at Muscat airport after fire started emitting from one of the engines.

    All passengers have been safely evacuated, say reports. However, 14 people have been injured, according to a report in the Times of Oman.

    The passengers were told to evacuate the aircraft on emergency slides when it was supposed to leave for Kochi on Wednesday morning, the report adds.

    Air India Express flight caught fire on runway at Muscat Airport
    There were 141 passengers and six crew onboard.

    Sources have told The Arabian Stories website that smoke blew out of the Air India Express flight just before it was about to take off.

    The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in a statement, said, "The situation is currently being dealt with by the competent authorities."

