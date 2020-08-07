Air India Express crash: What we know about flight IX 1344

New Delhi, Aug 07: An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said. The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.

Here's what we know so far details

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing.

Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals,the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, a statement by DGCA said.

The passengers include 174 were adults, 10 children, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew.

The Chief Minister has asked all the government agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities.

The CM Vijayan has also deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations.

AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrissur. The CM also has deputed an IG of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two districts also have been engaged.

2 NDRF teams have been despatched.

11 people have died in Kerala air crash, including a mother and a child, says Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 at Kozhikode. MEA helplines are open 24x7: 1800 118 797, +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905. Fax: +91 11 23018158. Email: covid19@mea.gov.in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about the Karipur plane crash.